Ni no Kuni II’s pre-order options revealed

When a Prince becomes a King. A $74.99 Premium Edition will include the game, steelbook, 3D papercraft kit, music collection CD, an exclusive DLC sword, Dragon’s Tooth.

Update: Bandai Namco has now officially revealed the various editions of the game, and they vary quite a lot between the U.S. and Europe.

Revenant Kingdom won’t make its previously-planned 2017 release, but that hasn’t stopped publisher Bandai Namco from announcing three planned release editions, a season pass-yes, there will be one of those-and a preorder bonus, even though the game isn’t actually available for preorder on PC just yet. In Europe, you get the choice of either The King’s Edition or The Prince’s Edition. That means no season pass. It includes two as-yet unannounced “large DLC releases”, as well as a supply kit that contains an assortment of helpful items for players to use.

The Prince’s Edition includes the season pass, a making-of Blu-ray and Steelbook case. Everyone who pre-orders the title will receive the Special Sword DLC set as a bonus.

The season pass itself remains a bit of a mystery. However, we have provided pre-order links for both, check them it. No details on Australian special editions were available at time of writing.

The Ni no Kuni II season pass can be purchased individually for $20.

These were revealed on Bandai Namco Asia’s social media and then hurriedly deleted, but not before NeoGAF spotted and saved the images.

The King’s Edition is the grandest version, though, and provides the same documentary on blu-ray as well as the full game, a vinyl record of the soundtrack (featuring Joe Hisaishi’s main theme in its pop-up gatefold), the Evolution of a King diorama figure, a 20cm-tall rotting music box with the game’s main theme, a 148-page artbook, an exclusive steelbook case, and a season pass.

The Standard edition will be released for PS4 and PC, with the PC version being digital only.