Nikki Haley suggests President Trump tweeted about classified info

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley lashed out at classified leaks in a Fox News story Tuesday morning on North Korean missiles, saying it is “incredibly dangerous” that it was reported, even after President Trump tweeted out the story.

According to the Fox News channel, citing USA officials, two Stormpetel missiles were loaded on a patrol boat at Toejo Dong at the eastern coast of the country several days ago, where the East Coast Fleet’s headquarters is located. And yet, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Trump tweeted a North Korea story citing anonymous sources. One of the Fox tweets linked to a story about USA spies spotting North Korean cruise missiles. The president regularly retweets Fox News stories on his personal Twitter account.

President Donald Trump, no fan of leaks himself, retweeted the report written largely from anonymous sources.

“I can’t. I can’t talk about anything that’s classified”.

“I can’t talk about anything that’s classified and if it’s in the newspaper that’s a shame”, Haley said in an appearance on “Fox and Friends”. He did not add any addition comments to the retweet.

“It’s incredibly risky when things get out into the press like that”, she continued. You’re not only just getting a scoop on something, you’re playing with people’s lives.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced last week that he would crack down on leaks, including the possibility of issuing subpoenas to reporters who publish articles based on anonymous sourcing.

Trump, who receives daily intelligence briefings, would presumably be in a position to know whether USA intelligence officials have reason to believe Kim Jong Un’s regime in fact did load cruise missiles onto a patrol boat recently. And this has got to stop.