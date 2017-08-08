North Korea threatens to strike U.S. territory after Trump’s warning

A spokesman for the Korean People’s Army said the strike plan would be “put into practice in a multi-current and consecutive way any moment” once leader Kim Jong Un made a decision.

Earlier in the day, Trump thundered that it was best for Pyongyang “not to make any more threats to the US” seeing that any escalation of such threats would be “met with the fires and fury and, frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before”.

“The plan is soon to be reported to the Supreme Command”, North Korea’s Strategic Force noted in the statement.

North Korea carried out two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.

The North Korean military said in a separate statement that it could carry out a pre-emptive strike if there were signs of an American provocation.

Seoul is home to a population of roughly 10 million, within range of massed pre-targeted North Korean rockets and artillery, which would be impossible to destroy in a first US strike.

But U.S. intelligence officials told Reuters that while North Korea has accelerated its efforts to design an ICBM, a miniaturized nuclear warhead, and a nosecone robust enough to survive reentry through the Earths atmosphere from space, there is no reliable evidence that it has mastered all three, much less tested and combined them into a weapon capable of hitting targets in the United States.

The newspaper said two U.S. officials familiar with the intelligence assessment verified broad conclusions of analysis, but the Pentagon did not comment on the report.

An analyst who specialises in North Korea, who asked not to be named, told Sky News that he believes Pyongyang is “a lot more than halfway” to achieving its aims of producing a nuclear weapon capable of exploding above the United States mainland.

McMaster said President Trump has been very clear that the USA will not tolerate “North Korea being able to threaten the United States”. Thousands of United States soldiers are stationed in South Korea and Japan.

The US flew two B1B bombers over the Korean peninsula on Monday, according to a spokesman with Pacific Air Forces.

Specifically, the statement mentioned a potential strike on “Anderson Air Force Base in which the USA strategic bombers, which get on the nerves of the DPRK and threaten and blackmail it through their frequent visits to the sky above south Korea, are stationed and to send a serious warning signal to the U.S.”.