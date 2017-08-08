NRPHS celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Women in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan, an auspicious occasion that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters, with India’s Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at J&K’s RS Pura sector, ANI reported.

Pakistan’s minority Hindu community yesterday celebrated the annual colorful festival of Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi) with traditional fervor, enthusiasm and festivity.

Feasts and exchange of gifts marked the occasion with women tying rakhis on their brothers’ wrists amid prayers for well-being.

On Occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Women and young girls gathered at the Attari Border post along the worldwide border between India and Pakistan to tie rakhis on courageous BSF personnel, who have taken their positions to defend from malicious enemies.

Delhi Transport Corporation offered free rides to women from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m., while Delhi Metro ran additional trains to meet the demand on the festival day. While the sister prays for the long life of her brother, the brother pledges to stand by her through thick and thin and ensure her safety and security, she said. It is celebration of occasions like these that bind families together, said the Governor.