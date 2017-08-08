Oil loses grip of $ 49 a barrel

Brent crude oil prices edged $52.50 a barrel at the beginning of the Intercontinental Petroleum Exchange (ICE) electronic market.

Moreover, a tight stock position because of fall in supplies from producing belts fuelled the uptrend.

At 10:14am EDT on Friday, WTI was down 0.12 percent at US$48.97, while Brent was down 0.1 percent to US$51.96. Brent ended the week down about 0.4%.

At the close of NYMEX trading Friday, WTI crude oil decreased 13 cents on the week to settle at $49.58 and has closed above $49 every day this week.

Lower global supply of medium and heavy grades from OPEC, as well as from Latin America-where production in some countries is falling due to ageing fields while Venezuela is in shambles-is raising demand for Canadian heavy oil as it is an easy substitute.

“The good jobs report made people think that the economy is still going strong and demand will be rebalancing the market faster than expected“, Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research in Winchester, Massachusetts, said by telephone.

Oil prices have slipped but still rallied near nine-week highs with the support from falling rig counts and strong jobs data in the USA, but the market remained oversupplied due to higher production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). That’s greater than the rate of US inflation as measured in a report this week from the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development. He said investors would also hope that Libya would join Nigeria in voluntarily capping its output.

To note, one barrel equals 158,988 liters.

Upbeat data on US hiring – a signal of economic strength that could portend greater demand for oil – likely helped support prices Friday, analysts said.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco will cut supplies to most buyers in Asia – the world’s biggest oil consuming region – by up to 10 per cent in September to comply with a producers’ deal to cut output, multiple sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The North African nation shipped about 865,000 barrels a day of crude in July, tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“It would be a surprise if they could keep production stable”, he said, adding that there are still too many groups and people battling for a share of the country’s oil sales, Gulf News added.

There’s a lot on the table for oil prices Tuesday.

Prices settled higher on Friday, resulting in futures finishing the week little changed, amid a solid US employment report and Baker Hughes’ weekly count showing a net decline of one the past week in active USA oil-drilling rigs.