Only govt. can take call on yoga in schools: SC

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, dismissed the pleas seeking direction to make yoga compulsory in schools for students from classes 1 to 8.

A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta dismissed a petition filed by an advocate to make Yoga compulsory in schools after Centre opposed the plea. “What should be taught is to be decided by governments”, the bench said.

His petition had sought a direction to the government to frame a National Yoga Policy, saying that right to health was part of the right to lead a dignified life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The apex court said it was not possible for it to grant the relief as sought by petitioners – Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, a lawyer and Delhi BJP spokesperson and J C Seth.

When the petitioner pointed out that there have been notifications issued by the Central government in this regard, the Court said no judicial order could be passed to include any subject in the curriculum.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government told the Supreme Court that yoga can not be enforced as a fundamental right under children’s right to free and compulsory education.

According to a report in The Hindu, in November 2016, the SC had asked the Centre to treat the petition as a representation and take a decision.

However, it did point out that yoga was an intrinsic part of the curriculum of the “Health and Physical Education”, a compulsory subject for students from Class 1 to 10. “To that extent, Yoga has not been neglected in school education”, read the affidavit. “In a welfare state, it is obligation of the state to ensure the creation and sustaining of conditions congenial to good health”, the plea mentioned.