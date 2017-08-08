Over the moon for safe viewing of the upcoming solar eclipse

If you miss the 2024 eclipse, there will be a few more opportunities to see a total solar eclipse in the 2040s.

Watch our video online to see what they’ve had to say.

The glasses are even more important in West Michigan, where there is only a partial eclipse, meaning some of the sun’s rays will be seen at all times. Totality begins in OR at 10:16 a.m. PDT.

Maximum obscurity – about 88.5% – will occur at 11:35 a.m. The total eclipse will end near Charleston at 2:48 p.m. EDT.

NASA says looking at a solar eclipse without the proper safety glasses puts people at risk of retinal burns.

The glasses are selling fast in stores like Walmart and Lowe’s, but you can also find them at the Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Kent District Library is giving them out for free at the East Grand Rapids and Alto branches. To observe the eclipse safely, all one needs is a solar filter that will protect the eyes against the concentrated radiation coming off the Sun when viewing with naked eyes/binoculars/telescope. Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, a telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright Sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to glance at the remaining partial phases.

“Viewing the eclipse is hard in current situation”. With your back to the Sun, look at your hands’ shadow on the ground. So eclipses aren’t rare, it’s just in order to see one, especially a total solar eclipse, you have to be in a particular location.

In this eclipse season we have the total eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, and a partial lunar eclipse on the evening of Aug. 7-8 visible from Europe, Asia and Africa.