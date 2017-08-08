Pa., many others, under-reported heroin, painkiller overdose deaths, analysis says

However, drug categories were only specified in half of the fatal overdose deaths. The type of drugs that were in a person’s system at death is knowledge for the family, he said, and not for the public.There also is a lack of standardization in the reporting of death information from the 67 counties.Hess, a member of the executive board of the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, said the board is working to improve that.Given all that, Hess said the federal government should not be relying on death certificate-based information to give out grants.”That is the wrong them for them to do”, he said.

Researchers develop a correction procedure to refine state-by-state mortality rates to better identify the number of deaths from opioid and heroin use.

“Opioid mortality rate changes were considerably understated in Pennsylvania, Indiana, New Jersey and Arizona”, the study states.

Although opioid and heroin deaths have been rising dramatically in the US, the magnitude of the epidemic varies from state to state, as does the relative proportion of opioid vs heroin poisonings.

“A crucial step to developing policy to combat the fatal drug epidemic is to have a clear understanding of geographic differences in heroin- and opioid-related mortality rates”, Christopher J. Ruhm, of the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia, said in a press release.

Drug overdose deaths climbed sharply in the first nine months of 2016 despite a beefed-up effort to stem the nation’s opioid epidemic, new government data shows. On the left, you see the maps for the official 2014 death rates for all opioids and just heroin. However, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which publishes the national data, noted that the first two quarters were not significantly different from the same time frame in 2015. Many communities have made the overdose antidote naloxone widely available, and others are trying to provide more treatment for the estimated 2.6 million opioid addicts in the United States. T-codes 40.040.4 and 40.6 indicate the involvement of opioids and T-code 40.1 refers to heroin. However, for about half the overdose fatalities, unspecified drugs were mentioned, and in one-fifth to one-quarter of the cases, this was the only drug-related designation included.

For overdose deaths specifically attributed exclusively to heroin, Pennsylvania had a reported rate of just under four deaths per 100,000 residents. Pennsylvania, for example, had the 32nd highest opioid mortality rate based on reported deaths in 2014, and the 20th highest heroin mortality rate. The undercounting occurred because death certificates for Pennsylvania overdose victims often often didn’t list the specific drugs responsible for the overdose. More fundamentally, geographic disparities in drug poisoning deaths are substantial and a correct assessment of them is nearly certainly a prerequisite for designing policies to address the fatal drug epidemic,  concludes Dr. Ruhm.