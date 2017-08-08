Pakistan LeT man killed in encounter, two escape

A non-local Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed late Sunday night during an operation in Pulwama district.

“Following a tip off about the presence of some suspected militants, a joint team of Army’s 50 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation at Akram Dar Mohalla, Samboora, Pulwama“, a J&K police spokesperson said, on Monday.

They said that militants managed to escape from the village.

“The hiding terrorists opened fire on the joint search party which triggered an encounter”. “One Pakistan LeT terrorist killed, 1-2 terrorists escaped, one of them was injured”, news agency ANI quoted the DGP as saying.

The role of Umer in different crimes committed by Abu Ismail group is being ascertained.

According to sources the Indian Army has encountered more than 120 terrorists during various search operations in the valley, as the ongoing insurgency between the two neighbouring countries continues to intensify. A massive hunt was launched by security forces to nab Ismail after the attack.

On Friday, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in Anantnag. “A case has been registered and investigation is on”, said the spokesman.