Pakistani Charity Suspected of Terror Links Launches Political Party

Khalid had made it clear that Saeed will remain a reverential figure for the newly formed party but did not outline what his exact role would be.

Banned outfit Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) has sought to enter the political sphere by launching the Milli Muslim League – a new political party – on Monday.

“We would soon file application with Election Commission of Pakistan for its registration”, Khalid, who claimed to be the president of the new party, said.

“We have chose to make a new political party, so that Pakistan is made an Islamic and welfare state in the true sense of the word, and also, so that we can find a better solution to the issues faced by our beloved country”, Khalid told reporters at the party launch in capital Islamabad. “It is now need of the hour to get your message to the grassroots”, Qayoum told Reuters.

The charity has always denied being a front for terrorists, and says it carries out humanitarian work in the name of Islam.

It said Saeed and others’ detention expired on 27 July after his house arrest was extended for another 90 days. “We demand an immediate release of Hafiz Saeed”.

The United Nations has designated JuD as a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba, a terrorist group founded by Saeed in 1992. In the attacks, 10 gunmen swarmed across targets including two luxury hotels, a Jewish center and a train station in a rampage that lasted several days. Now under arrest, we could see the party making an announcement on his role once he is released by authorities, a demand that reportedly sits top on the agenda of the newly-launched party. Due to growing global pressure, Saeed was placed under house arrest in January and his detention was extended by two months recently. Islamabad denies having such a policy.