Palestinians call on Trump to support two-state solution

Speaking after Abdullah and Abbas held one-on-one talks and then another round with their foreign ministers and other top advisers, Maliki indicated that the PA and Jordan are preparing for more trouble with Israel in Jerusalem following last month’s crisis over the Temple Mount.

Abbas praised the “efforts exerted by King Abdallah to serve the Palestinian cause; through raising and defending it in all global forums”, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa quoted the presidential spokesman as saying.

Israel said the objective of the detectors was to prevent further attacks, but the Palestinians viewed them as a step toward taking over the mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam. The compound, which sits on a tree-lined plateau in the Old City, is also revered by Jews, who call it Temple Mount, the site of two destroyed ancient Jewish temples.

Abdullah’s role as Muslim custodian of the shrine is a key component of his legitimacy.

Israeli authorities have since said they would investigate the embassy shootings, meeting a Jordanian demand. However, they said that the Temple Mount crisis and its "widespread political consequences" will be addressed.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has voted today 17-4 to pass a bill that would suspend all USA financial aid to the Palestinian Authority until they agree to end social programs which Congressmen described as providing a “financial incentive” for terrorism.

“This visit comes at a very important time to do a joint assessment on the problem of Israeli attacks against Al Aqsa in Jerusalem and attempts to change the status quo at Al Aqsa”, Mr Al Malki said.

The crisis erupted when Israel installed metal detectors at the shrine after gunmen killed two Israeli policemen there. Part of the coordination with Israel includes the VIP passes given to senior Palestinian officials such as Abbas to ease their travel through checkpoints and across border points. After two weeks of protests in which several Palestinians were killed in clashes, the Israeli regime was compelled to completely lift the security measures.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas suspended contacts with the Israeli side on all levels on July 21, including security coordination.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said on July 27 that he wanted Al-Jazeera expelled amid tensions over a sensitive Jerusalem holy site.

Abdullah، who last visited Ramallah in 2012، directly flew from Amman in his helicopter and left promptly after the meetings.

Israeli police say an investigation into the deaths is being conducted.

Separately, Abbas has said his self-rule government in the occupied West Bank will allocate $25m to improve services for Palestinians in Jerusalem.