Panthers coach would have voted for Clemson’s Deshaun Watson to win Heisman

Carolina head coach Ron Rivera joins the crowd of fans and media alike wondering how Watson didn’t leave Clemson with a Heisman Trophy award.

Savage has taken every single first-team snap for the Texans and is reportedly outplaying rookie Deshaun Watson by a wide margin, so this was expected.

With the NFC South franchise now slated to debut without its starting signal caller on Wednesday evening against the Houston Texans, Newton is expected to play “at some point in [the] preseason”. “If I had a chance and a Heisman vote, I’d have given it to him”.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Newton will sit out Wednesday night’s exhibition game against the Houston Texans.

“What he did in two years with that program is tremendous”.

Deshaun last played in game action when he led the Tigers to a come-from-behind last second victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff Title Game 35-31 back on January 9. “We’re going to do everything we can to make it hard on the young guy when he’s out there, but I think this is a good football team coming in”.