Passengers Wary Of Pilotless Planes In Spite Of Fare Reductions

Autonomous planes could save the airline industry billions of dollars and cut ticket prices by around 10 percent.

A report by the Swiss financial services company, UBS says pilotless aircraft may take to the skies carrying cargo and passengers by 2025.

Chris Tarry, an aviation economist and former pilot, said: “This is such a long way into the future”.

“There has been a lot of automation, and large numbers of landings at Heathrow are now on auto-land”. Self-piloted planes will need to happen somehow, then – so once the tech is ready, it’s up to the airlines to convince the public that a computer can safely pilot their airplanes. While European passengers might only see a 4 percent reduction, the report says that “the average percentage of total cost and average benefit that could be passed onto passengers in price reduction for the U.S. airlines is 11 percent”. Autonomous planes would also be more efficient, UBS notes, bringing in another $1 billion in fuel savings. Overall, only 17 percent said they would be likely to take an uncrewed flight, but that percentage rose to 27 percent when reducing the sample size to those aged 18-24, and 31 percent with those aged 25-34.

Half of the respondents said that they wouldn’t buy a pilotless flight ticket even if it was cheaper than the alternative – a very real possibility, according to the report, which found that ticket prices could be reduced by 11 percent by replacing human pilots. “Perhaps surprisingly, half of the respondents said that they would not buy the pilotless flight ticket even if it was cheaper”, the report said.

Pilotless planes might come to an airstrip near you as soon as 2025, according to an extensive new UBS report.

Ticket prices could fall by as much as a tenth for passengers, according to the report, which stated: “The average percentage of total cost and average benefit that could be passed onto passengers in price reduction for the United States airlines is 11 percent and 8 percent for Ryanair in Europe”.

“It’s not hard to make an aircraft fly under computer control – it’s on the ground that is the challenge”, he said pointing to the billions being spent by auto companies to develop self-driving technology.