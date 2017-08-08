Patriots Become First NFL Team To Buy Their Own Planes

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the Patriots not only bought one, but two Boeing 767 airplanes complete with the team’s red, white and blue logo.

ESPN estimates the planes cost the Patriots $10 million each, which isn’t that bad in the scheme of things.

The New England Patriots set a new bar for National Football League luxury when they became the team to first purchase their own airplane. Some charter companies believe that the round-trip travel for the 10 road games could cost about $4 million.

The Patriots will use one of these planes as the main one for the season while the other is a backup and both will fly in and out of Providence.

ESPN wrote that a Patriots spokesman declined to comment on the purchase.

Last year, The Cardinals, Ravens, Colts, Jaguars, Steelers and Dolphins were informed that American Airlines would no longer fly them.

In 2014, a concept plane designed by a firm named Teague, in partnership with Nike, sought to equalize the effects of air travel on mind and body as well as get a head start on recovery through an in-flight training room. The planes reportedly come equipped with first-class seating throughout.

The Patriots have apparently decided that figuratively owning the Jets isn’t enough for them. It is not known how aggressively the team will seek to make up some of its costs by advertising their availability.