Outgoing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan has revealed that the biggest failure of his three-year tenure at the post was the inability to restore bilateral series between India and Pakistan.

The PCB is set to table a resolution during the upcoming development and annual general meetings of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on August 11 and 12. Owing to the charged political environment between the neighboring countries, Pakistan is indisposed to tour India for the tournament which is to be held in Bengaluru.

Sethi is now the PCB Executive Committee head. “Pakistan being the current head of ACC can put forward such a demand for consideration”. “We have lost a lot of money in millions of dollars since India’s refusal to play with us and remember we have not had global cricket in Pakistan since 2009”. PCB sources confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that they want Pakistan to play the tournament but do not want the team to face any inconveniences while doing so.

Pakistan blamed a delay in visas for their non-participation in the Junior World Cup in India in 2016, while earlier this year their squash players had to opt out of an event in India due to visa glitches.

The PCB are going all out in their fight against the BCCI but with little time left for the Under-19 Asia Cup, it is hard to see their wish to get the tournament shifted out of India becoming a reality. After such an announcement by the Sports Minister of India, PCB sent a legal notice to BCCI claiming damages of around Rs. 387 crore ($60 million) for not honoring the MoU. Initially, it was expected that talks would allow both countries to engage on the matter, and find a solution. The matter was initially meant to be resolved with talks, the failure of which has now led the PCB towards launching legal proceedings, hiring a United Kingdom law firm for suing the BCCI for compensation. His predecessor proved incapable of taming the ICC Big Three beast and Pakistan had nearly no options left on the table as the “bigger and even the smaller nations” had negotiated prudent deals with India, Australia and England leaving the PCB in a dark corner.

The PCB last week said it has allocated one billion rupees for the legal battle.

If Pakistan had refused to play that final match against India, then the Indian team would have been declared winners of the tournament as per the rules.