Peter Thiel may be getting off the Trump train

However (and privately), Thiel’s support of the President, one who he once said was better in theory than in reality, may be waning with the Silicon Valley billionaire reportedly describing the administration as “incompetent” and potentially ending in “disaster”.

During a speech to the convention, he urged voters to back Trump. In one such conversation from early this year, Thiel expressed his doubt on Trump’s presidency saying “there is a 50% chance this whole thing ends in disaster”.

Thiel has always been known as a contrarian in largely liberal Silicon Valley. A month after the inauguration, Thiel was reportedly “annoyed” at the lack of accomplishments by the new administration and was anxious stagnation would set in, preventing tax reform, one of Thiel’s biggest concerns, from being enacted.

Thiel was concerned that Trump would have a stagnant first term and said he did not think Trump would win reelection, according to the report.

But “various disparaging comments were recounted to BuzzFeed News by three separate sources, and others who subsequently confirmed those accounts”, claiming Thiel has “criticized Trump and his administration and developed increasingly pessimistic feelings about the president”.

Even as many technology industry executives remained wary of Mr Trump’s candidacy, PayPal founder Peter Thiel became a vocal supporter.

But according to associates of Mr Thiel who spoke anonymously to BuzzFeed, the 49-year-old has soured on Mr Trump as his administration has churned through staffers, been engulfed by an investigation of potential ties between the campaign and Russian Federation, and failed to register any significant legislative wins despite unified Republican control of Washington.

In a statement to BuzzFeed, Thiel did not deny making those statements, but said he continues to “support” Trump in “his ongoing fight to achieve” change.