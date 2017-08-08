Petition asks Youngstown State University to remove Steubenville rapist from football team

Youngstown State student Katelyn Davis has started a Change.org petition to remove defensive tackle Ma’Lik Richmond from the school’s football program.

Richmond and former teammate Trent Mays were sentenced to at least a year in juvenile prison in the case that rocked the Rust Belt city of 18,000 and led to allegations of a cover-up to protect the Steubenville High team, which won nine state championships. Richmond served a year in a juvenile detention center and returned to his high school, where he continued playing football. (It does not appear that he played football at either college; the first university he attended, Potomac State, does not even have a team.) Richmond enrolled at Youngstown State last August and earned a spot on the football team as a walk-on this January.

Now a petition was posted Sunday on www.ipetition.com titled “Second Chance for Ma’lik”. Yes, he does, and he is receiving that second chance by “furthering his education”. “I do hope that he is successful in life, but he should not be representing YSU as a football player“. Absolutely not. Education is a right, whereas playing on a sports team is not.

As of Monday morning, the petition, launched Saturday, had garnered more than 6,200 signatures of it’s goal of 7,500.

“He does what he is supposed to, he shows up on time, doesn’t cause problems, pretty quiet kid from what I have seen”, said Herr. “I’m glad this petition is able to give a voice to the community”.

Pelini told WFMJ-TV that Richmond deserves a second chance and that the player had to live up to certain stipulations in order to make the team. As a Tier II sex offender, he will have to register every six months over the next two decades.