Police attacked in Belfast after removal of wood from nationalist bonfire site

In response masked youths had run amok in the Markets, with officers targeted with petrol bombs, bricks and bottles.

Trouble continued in the area last night, with petrol bombs and stones thrown and a heavy police presence. Many were owned by commuters.

“This morning, contractors removed bonfire materials from the Stewart Street area”.

The shells of three burned-out cars were still on Stewart Street on Tuesday morning, with commuters continuing to park on the street despite the visible signs of violence.

A BUILDING in the Falls Road area was in flames last night after bonfire material was removed by the council.

It later spread to the Divis neighbourhood on the other side of the city where the former credit union was burned.

The building area was torched after 10pm and youths attempted to hijack buses in the area.

The PSNI said it had dealt with “small localised disorder caused by a small group of people” in the Markets, New Lodge and North Queen Street areas.

“Thanks to all those in affected communities who helped settle tensions”.

He said: “There is no excuse for this type of behaviour and I would appeal for calm in the local area as we head into this evening”.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Hargey described the disorder as “unacceptable”.

Youths set fire to cars which had been damaged in earlier disturbances.

“We are working with local representatives and members of the community to address the situation”, she said. It is nothing short of mindless vandalism.

“Over the weekend there were a series of incidents of vandalism in the Market area”.

“There is no defending this behaviour at all and it needs to stop now”, she said.

Gangs of young people were involved in running battles with police in the Friendly Street and Stewart Street areas.

“Where this is not practicable at the time, they will seek to gather evidence to bring those responsible before the courts”.

SDLP councillor Tim Attwood tweeted: “Outrageous old credit union building torched in Divis – no place for mindless thugs destroying our community”.

“Thinking of police and fire crews dealing with these incidents”.