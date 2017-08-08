Police carry out dawn raids across Sydney

The potential street value of the drugs, should they have made it to Australia, was up to 810 million Australian dollars (around $650 million).

Ten people in Sydney, five Australians in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and two people in the Netherlands were arrested as part of an investigation into what Australian police say were two interlinked crime syndicates operating across the three countries.

This included 1.8 tonnes of MDMA, 15 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 136 kilograms of cocaine.

A notorious Australian gang have been arrested in Dubai as part of a major worldwide operation to crack open global drug syndicates.

The five Australians arrested in Dubai were expected to be extradited to Australia within the next 60 days, Gaughan said. “Today, it should be obvious that they are not”, Commissioner Gaughan said.

“This result could not have been achieved without the comprehensive and on-going support of our partners in the UAE and The Netherlands”.

A NSW police spokesperson said a number of search warrants had been issued.

“In addition to dismantling these criminal syndicates and the seizure of a significant amount of drugs before it even reached the country, investigators have seized firearms, which will also reduce the risk of harm to our community”, Assistant Commissioner Lanyon said.

Those arrested in Sydney face a variety of charges, including conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of drugs, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Netherlands have also followed up on this operation, with two men arrested by Dutch authorities.

Fairfax says there have been a dozen arrests in Sydney, including some underworld figures, and the homes have been raided in suburbs including Punchbowl, Bankstown, Arncliffe and Dover Heights.