Pro-Trump pundit Kayleigh McEnany goes from CNN to RNC

Up until this past weekend, political pundit Kayleigh McEnany could be seen stumping for Donald Trump on CNN as a conservative commentator with the cable news network.

Late Night host Seth Meyers on Monday took “A Closer Look” at President Trump’s 17-day “working” vacation at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey. Regarding the move from her former position at CNN, McEnany told Todd “It is so nice to be among allies at the RNC”.

Meyers then shared a series of clips where McEnany boasted about how successful Trump has been as president.

The Washington Examiner said Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump, a former producer with the syndicated news show “Inside Edition”, hosted a similar “real news” video on Trump Facebook page last week. The segments are not being posted on the White House Facebook page. “Feels eerily like so many state-owned channels I’ve watched in other countries”. The Obama-era videos, however, focused primarily on the comings and goings within 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., not so much on dispelling “fake news” that the administration doesn’t like.

She added, “Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress as we head into 2018”.

Ms McEnany said she was “excited to be joining the RNC at such an important and historic time in our country”. According to a RNC press release announcing the hire, she was selected based on her experience as a seasoned television commentator with years of communications and media relations experience.