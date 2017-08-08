Pune Police constable couple sacked for faking 2016 Mount Everest summit

However, a group of local mountaineers had later claimed that couple was never at the summit and used a morphed a photograph. The couple was suspended in November 2016.

Additional Commissioner Sahebrao Patil told the PTI that the couple “shared misleading information” and “brought disrepute to the Maharashtra Police department”. The two recently claimed, in a news conference, that senior police officers were targeting them and their claims of “scaling the peak were true”. Police had set a fact-finding committee to conduct an inquiry about the couple’s claim of climbing Everest.

The country’s tourism department initially certified the claims made by the Rathods.

They had been issued a show-cause notice in May 2017, asking them why they shouldn’t be dismissed from the police service.

In August (last year), the Nepal government had reportedly banned the entry of Dinesh and Tarkeshwari in Nepal for 10 years. Once questions were raised about their claims, the Nepal government also held an inquiry.

Maharashtra Police confirmed today, the couple had "morphed photographs" to portray their "fake" success reaching the 8,850m (29,035ft) summit.