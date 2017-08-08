Rains, overcast sky mar lunar eclipse viewing in capital

Star-gazers in the Arab world were treated to a dazzling celestial display when a partial lunar eclipse appeared in the sky. The webcast will last through 3:20 p.m. EDT (1920 GMT) and feature special guest commentators and live eclipse views from Slooh’s partner observatories in Africa, Asia and Australia.

A partial lunar eclipse will take place on the night of August 7. The partial eclipse ends at 00:48.09am while the penumbral eclipse ends at 2:20.56am on August 8.

But, because of dark clouds, the eclipse would not be visible in the northern parts of India, particularly Delhi, SPACE said.

SPACE has organised a telescopic observation for the general public at Marina Beach, Chennai. The duration of the penumbral eclipse was calculated to be five hours and one minute and that of the partial eclipse one hour and 55 minutes, as per the reports.

Astronomers are now readying themselves for the solar eclipse on August 21, which is expected to be so widely shared that phone networks have issued a warning not to livestream the event, as it could overload networks. The side of the moon that faces the Earth is completely lit by the sun.

It is a narrow path for the Moon to pass within the penumbra and outside the umbra. The end of the eclipse from the earth’s shadow will occur at 22:18, and by 23:51 am the moon will come out of the earth’s half.

Yesterday’s phenomenon was a partial eclipse – meaning only part of the moon passed through the Earth’s shadow.