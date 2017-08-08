Rajya Sabha adjourned twice over currency notes

Taking on the government on the effectiveness of the demonetisation move, Congress leader Kapil Sibal in the Rajya Sabha said that various currency notes of the same denomination were doing the rounds in the country.

Mr Jaitley later said he would verify the authenticity of the notes. “There is a misuse of zero hour which is going on”, he said, adding the Congress first raised the issue of provision for None-Of-The-Above (NOTA) in the ballot for Rajya Sabha poll but then discovered that the provision had been made during their rule.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad alleged that “We never printed two kinds of notes, one for the party and one for the government – there are two kinds of Rs. 500 notes and two kinds of Rs. 2,000 notes”.

Sibal said: “Different sizes of currency notes jeopardize the credibility of India’s currency and has huge global ramifications”. Opposition leaders including TMC’s Derek O’Brien and JD (U)’s Sharad Yadav backed the Congress’ charge.

However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley alleged that Congress was making “irresponsible statements”. These are of different sizes and different design.

Just after five minutes of the session reassuming citing disappointment over the government’s reluctance in answering the alleged discrepancy in the printing of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, Samajwadi Party leaders led by Naresh Agarwal walked out the House. “These are of different size and different design… how is it possible?”

The Rajya Sabha was on Tuesday repeatedly adjourned over the issue of “two types” of currency notes.

Contesting the Opposition’s claims, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Opposition members to explain where they got the currency notes from.