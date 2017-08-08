Rajya Sabha test for Ahmed Patel today

Despite quitting the Congress, Vaghela had earlier said his vote was reserved for Congress nominee Ahmed Patel in the Rajya Sabha election.

On the eve of the high voltage Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, in which Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel is facing an all-out effort by the BJP to defeat him, the Congress central leadership is keeping its fingers crossed. Bhupendra Yadav, Gujarat BJP in charge told TOI, “Our all three candidates will win”.

The BJP has fielded a relative of Mr Vaghela, Balwantsinh Rajput, as its candidate against Mr Patel, just hours after it acquired him from the Congress.

There are three Rajya Sabha vacancies from Gujarat but there are four candidates in the fray – three from the BJP and one from the Congress. “As for Vaghela, he has himself promised that he will vote for me and I believe he will keep his word”, he said.

The battle is set against the backdrop of dramatic political developments including the revolt in the Congress by veteran leader Shankarsinh Vaghela, resignation of half a dozen party legislators and shifting of 43 MLAs to a Bengaluru resort to protect them.

Vaghela, who parted ways with the Congress recently, has kept the party on tenterhooks refusing to pledge his vote to anyone.

Within the Congress, which has been imploding since the 2014 Parliamentary elections, when many of its leaders like Birendra Singh, Jagdambika Pal and Rao Inderjit Singh exited to join the saffron brigade, the result of the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections would be of primary interest.

The Congress has the strength of 51 in the House but it can not bank upon the seven MLAs who refused to go to Bengaluru.

Congress had whisked away 44 of its MLAs to a resort in Bengaluru to prevent them from switching sides and defecting to the BJP. Contrary to every Rajya Sabha election, the final two votes are being lobbied for on the Katl ki Raat.

“As per our party’s directive, we have to give our vote to BJP’s Balvantsinh Rajput”.

On the eve of the closely-fought Rajya Sabha election, Congress on Monday said it was confident of Ahmed Patel’s victory and was even planning to spin the campaign of the year-end assembly polls around it. BJP president Amit Shah is now in Gujarat. The alarm bells could not have been rung at a more appropriate time – his party colleague in Gujarat, Ahmed Patel, is staring down the barrel in what’s perhaps the toughest challenge to his political career. The third BJP candidate, Rajput, will get 34 BJP votes and is banking on cross-voting from the Congress ranks for the remaining 10 votes. “Will hold meeting with all our Gujarat MLAs individually”, he added.