Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana channel

During the sightings of this pink dolphin, people in Louisiana have referred to the animal as “Pinky”.

It’s not a trick – pink-colored dolphins do exist.

Bridget Boudreaux says she spotted “Pinky” while taking a boat cruise with her husband in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday afternoon.

“I about fell out the boat”, Boudreaux told KHOU.

Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel.

Now, some think there may be more than one “Pinky” swimming around Cameron. “I couldn’t get my camera out fast enough”. The World Wildlife Fund says this dolphin is a pale pink color, although the exact color varies, with some of the dolphins having more gray and others more white.

“So what they get from mom and what they get from dad means they can look a little bit different than that ideal image we expect”, Sánchez said. Rue thought the dolphin was an albino, but after some research, they realized the dolphin was 100% pink.

Boudreaux said she believes her picture of the pink dolphin received so much attention because it’s the first one with it completely out of the water.