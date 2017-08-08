Remains of Mentone Firefighter Killed While Battling Montana Fire Returning Home

Witham, 29, began his career as a firefighter in 2011 and most recently had been a member of the San Bernardino Vista Grande Hotshots since 2015.

The remains of Brent M. Witham, a firefighter for San Bernardino National Forest, arrived from Montana at the air tanker base around 3 p.m., and were from there taken to the memorial park on Washington Street in Loma Linda. A long row of U.S. Forest Service engines were staged along the road Monday afternoon to pay their respects. Witham, a firefighter with the Vista Grande Hotshot crew in California, died August 2 when he was struck by a falling tree while assigned to the Lolo Peak fire.

Witham’s family members released a statement last week that said they were comforted knowing how many lives Witham had touched. It will then go west along Broadway ending at the Aerial Fire Depot.

A procession of vehicles accompanied the hearse as it headed to a mortuary. As bagpipers played, the rear cargo door was closed and the Sherpa with its special passenger slowly taxied and took off bound for the San Bernardino airport.

Once he arrives at the mortuary, an honor watch will stay with his body until his interment.

Memorial services will be held Thursday at the National Orange Show in San Bernardino.

Memorial services are being arranged in California.