JOE SCARBOROUGH: Kellyanne Conway again just doing the inexplicable, saying the inexplicable, saying things, Kasie Hunt, that make my teeth hurt when she is so stupid that they make my teeth hurt, not her, but the words that come out of her mouth when she’s spinning, talking about how Bob Mueller has given to Democrats.

Kellyanne Conway confirmed President Donald Trump’s plans to run for re-election in 2020 during a Sunday interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week”.

“It is absolutely true that the vice president is getting ready for 2020، for reelection as vice president،” she said، adding “that is complete fiction، complete fabrication”.

“Vice President Pence is a very loyal, very dutiful, but also incredibly effective vice president, and active vice president, with this president”, she said.

Conway pointed out that she has worked with Pence for “ten years as his pollster, as a senior adviser”, and works “with him daily in the White House”.

Conway told ABC’s “This Week” that Trump’s “approval rating among Republicans, conservatives and Trump voters is down slightly”.

But she said the message from Trump’s supporters is for the president to push ahead on his agenda.

Conway said those supporters would also advise Trump not to “worry about all the distractions and diversions and discouragement”.

Stephanopoulos asked Conway if she was concerned about Pence throwing his hat in the ring for president in 2020. “They didn’t tell the truth”.

Reports on Thursday indicated that special counsel Robert Mueller has in the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, which has issued subpoenas related to the June 2016 meeting between Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer. “We are cooperating – he has not even discussed – he has not discussed firing Bob Mueller”.