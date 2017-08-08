Rest in Peace: Original ‘Godzilla’ Suit Actor Haruo Nakajima Dead at 88

With Kaiju films getting a jolt from movies like Pacific Rim, it’s easy to forget that things weren’t as glamorous back in 1954 when the original Godzilla movie made its debut, and its star, Haruo Nakajima donned the now infamous, if not mildly goofy-looking, monster suit.

According to the Dateline portal, he started out in war and samurai films, including Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai.

Nakajima subsequently went on to play Godzilla a series of sequels, including 1955’s Godzilla Raids Again, 1962’s King Kong vs. Godzilla, 1954’s Mothra vs. Godzilla, 1969’s All Monsters Attack and 1972’s Godzilla vs. Gigan, his last film in the role. Of particular note, he appeared at the 2011 Monsterpalooza convention in Burbank, California. He also explains how little direction he was given how to portray Godzilla.

In the years following his forced retirement in 1973, Nakajima slowed down a bit, but had become a fixture on the convention scene for some time and in recent years quite a bit, especially the US. This can especially be said about Nakajima’s Godzilla, as any true horror fan can close his or her eyes and instantly picture his signature moves inside of the iconic suit. He took great care in signing each and every item and he kindly posed for photos with anyone who wanted one.

Haruo Nakajima’s family and friends are in the thoughts of the Horror News Network community at this most hard time. In the interview, the actor opens up about his research for the role and how the Godzilla costume weighed as much as 100kg. May he rest in peace, and may he live forever on film in the form of his indelible performances. He also worked as a stunt choreographer on numerous franchise films.