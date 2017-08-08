Reversing course, Justice Department now backs voter purge

“The Justice Department released an amicus brief in the case, now before the Supreme Court, over whether OH can continue to remove “infrequent voters” who fail to cast a ballot over a six-year period”.

In a court filing Monday, four DOJ attorneys wrote that the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) allows states like OH to remove voters from the rolls after it sends them a notice alerting them that they will be purged. In particular, the NVRA state that before officials can remove a voter from the rolls because they’ve moved, the voter must notify officials that they have moved, or the official has to send a forwardable notice to the voter and wait two federal elections to see if there is any activity from the voter before taking any adverse action.

OH (more specifically its secretary of State and GOP gubernatorial candidate, John Husted) wants to purge voters from the rolls if they don’t cast ballots for six years and don’t respond to a single inquiry seeking to verify their status. Ohio has made an bad lot of allegedly innocent errors in its voter purges, too, and, all in all, as voting rights authority Ari Berman notes, 144,000 voters have been purged since 2012 in three heavily Democratic Ohio counties.

A Justice Department spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment. The Justice Department under Obama filed an amicus brief siding with the groups, and the Supreme Court is set to hear the case in the next term. Declining to vote did not provide such evidence, the DOJ had argued. The appellate court sided against the state. It’s no secret this is a practice that tends to disproportionately affect Democratic-leaning minority voters, and it would appear to violate the spirit if not the letter of the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, which prohibits purges that “result in the removal of the name of any person from the official list of voters … by reason of the person’s failure to vote”.

“The NVRA eliminated the practice of removing nonvoters without notice and required States to use more protective notice procedures”.

Other voting rights advocates have also denounced the federal government’s brief. “The law hasn’t changed since the Department accurately told the Court that Ohio’s voter purge was unlawful”. The facts haven’t changed. Several other groups, including former attorneys with the Justice Department’s Civil Rights division and attorneys general from 17 states, have adopted the same position, Husted said.

The Justice Department’s reversal comes as the Trump administration has focused on voter integrity initiatives. “In keeping with their reversal in our Texas voter ID case, Veasey v. Perry, the Justice Department has once again discarded years of legal guidance and shirked its responsibility to defend the right to vote”, Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said in a statement.