Roger Goodell Says No Decision Has Been Made on Ezekiel Elliott’s Suspension

Former NFL wide receiver Cris Carter joined FOX Sports 1’s Undisputed on Monday with an interesting prediction. This is just pure either assault or domestic violence.

“When the information comes out, there’s going to be some similarities (to the Tom Brady case)”, Carter said.

“I don’t think Cris has anything to do with the decision”, Goodell said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. There’s gonna be a number of things that come out that people will be able to determine not only did something happen – who was the person responsible for that – and the precedent’s been set in the league with Tom, with a four-game suspension. “We haven’t made any decisions yet”.

Another day, another round of speculation on the possible suspension of Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott. At Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game between the Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals, Jones told NBC’s broadcast crew that “the domestic violence is not an issue” with regard to allegations made against Elliott by Thompson, his ex-girlfriend.

Jones met with reporters after training camp practice in Oxnard, Calif., and expressed his desire for the league to conclude investigations such as the one into Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in a timelier in the future. “These things are tough for everybody”. Columbus, Ohio, city attorneys chose to not pursue the case due to lack of evidence necessary for conviction.

Said Jones: “I would hope as league, just like with everything else, we would look for ways to get more efficient and do things a better way”.