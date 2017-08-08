Roth Capital Thinks Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $25.95 and has a market capitalization of $0. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. INFN’s distance from 20 day simple moving average is -17.43% and distance from 50-Day simple moving average is -14.15%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ValuEngine Downgrades Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc“. Both analysts explain how these events and their resulting outcomes will drive each stock forward, changing their price targets in different directions.

Among 6 analysts covering Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold.

Media headlines about Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,064.00. Tightening the gaze, stock performance for the last 5 trading days is -6.87%.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st.

At the present time, shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company has market cap of $85.69 million. The institutional investors in our partner’s database now own: 8.58 million shares, up from 3.94 million shares in 2016Q3.

Roth Capital analyst Michael Higgins reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) on August 4 and set a price target of $30. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44. Company fiscal year is ending in December and analysts’ consensus recommendation is Outperform for NPTN and estimated EPS for next quarter is $ -0.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,804. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 149,094 shares during the period. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of USA & worldwide trademark & copyright law. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/08/07/zynerba-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaqzyne-sets-new-1-year-low-at-6-37.html. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,362,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000.

The Devon, Pennsylvania-based company said that its phase 2 study of ZYN002, dubbed STAR 1 (Synthetic Transdermal Cannabidiol for the Treatment of Epilepsy), failed in meeting its primary endpoint in providing a reduction in focal, or partial, seizures in adult epilepsy patients compared to placebo.

ZYN002 is the company’s lead product candidate and is also being studied in Fragile X syndrome and osteoarthritis.

Like Zynerba Pharma’s ZYN002 gel, Epidiolex contains cannabidiol (CBD), rather than the psychoactive component of cannabis, THC.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.