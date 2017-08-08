RSS trying to kill Rahul Gandhi: Lalu Yadav

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday accused Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi of violating protocol after ruckus in Lok Sabha over attack on his auto in Gujarat, last week. “Rahul Gandhi undertook 121 tours in the last 2 years, out of which there were 100 security protocol violations of not using Bulletin Resistance Car”, he added.

He also said the Congress leader did not use the vehicle he was provided by the police and instead “sat in a auto which was not bullet proof”.

He was responding to allegations by Congress members that Gandhi could have been killed in Gujarat where stones were pelted on his vehicle last week. The Congress had blamed “BJP goons” for the attack. He said Rahul did not listen to the police officials. Rahul Gandhi himself violated the security protocol and stopped at places which were not designated, he added.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday following continuous agitation by Congress members over attack on Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat, according to media reports.

Taking a jibe at Rahul’s foreign trips, Rajnath Singh said that the Congress vice president took 6 trips overseas and was out for 72 days from India, but never took any SPG cover.

While raising the issue in the Lower house, M Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the government, saying that Centre had stated that the stone pelters in the Valley were terrorists. “Are the BJP workers of Gujarat trying to become terrorists and take his life?” he said. The Congress has been accusing the BJP of orchestrating the attack on Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound Gujarat. Which terrorists had come in Gujarat?

The government went on an aggressive mode with home minister Rajnath Singh, who made an appearance in Parliament following a long spell of recuperation after he fractured his leg, attacking Gandhi for not adhering to SPG security norms. Rahul was paying a visit to the flood-affected areas in Dhanera last week when stones were thrown at his car+ and his convoy by black flag waving protesters.