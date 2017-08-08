Ruth Negga to star alongside Brad Pitt in sci-fi film Ad Astra

Ruth Negga is really making a name for herself in Hollywood.

The actress will film Ad Astra during her break from filming AMC TV show Preacher, in which she plays Tulip O’Hare. Soon after that, she received Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominations for her touching portrayal of Mildred Loving in Jeff Nichol’s Loving.

With Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones already cast in the two leads for sci-fi pic Ad Astra, director James Gray has found someone more than able to match them.

After a handful of movie roles and a stint on ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Ruth struck gold past year with her Oscar-nominated performance in the critically acclaimed Loving.

Meanwhile, Negga’s Preacher co-star Noah Taylor has landed a role in a major picture too.

Principal photography gets underway in September with Gray directing from a script he co-wrote with Ethan Gross (‘Fringe’). Pitt’s production company Plan B is also producing.

Fox will distribute in the USA and internationally in every market except Greater China, where Bona Film Group will distribute.

She is due to star opposite Brad Pitt in the upcoming science fiction epic Ad Astra. Executive producers are Marc Butan for Mad River, Lourenco Sant’Anna and Sophie Mas for RT Features, and Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Anthony Mosawi and Paul Conway.