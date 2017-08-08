Samsung's Galaxy S8 Active is apparently its toughest phone to date

Arguably the most notable design feature of the Galaxy S8 didn’t make it into the Active variant – there’s no Infinity Display.

Whether you live an adventurous life or have butterfingers, Samsung has a new smartphone you might want to consider: the Galaxy S8 Active.

As it did last year, and the year before, Samsung has launched a rugged, ultra-protected version of its flagship phone today, announcing the Galaxy S8 Active as an AT&T exclusive in the US. However, the Galaxy S8 Active lacks dual curved edges as seen on the regular Galaxy S8 devices.

Another reason why you might pick this over another Galaxy phone is the battery.

Samsung says the S8 Active’s made of military-grade materials, and in addition to water and dust-resistance, it’s got a metal frame and bumper that helps with absorbing shock and shielding against abrasions. Again, this will survive falls, whereas the non-Active phone may crack after taking a tumble. The pre-orders for the device start tomorrow and the in-store sales begin from August 11th for $28.34 per month for 30 months. Because the Active line is made for the outdoors it’s always had physical buttons instead of touch-sensitive capacitive ones so that people who are wearing gloves or have fingers that are dirty or wet can still press them. It’s also easy to confuse the Bixby button with the volume controls. It’s going the on-screen route just like the standard GS8. And it’s every bit as “built to take a beating” as last year’s Galaxy S7 Active, and the Galaxy S6 Active from the year before. It also includes the 12MP f/1.7 rear camera and the 8MP front camera, along with support for AT&T’s fake 5G network, 5G Evolution. The battery on the Active model got an upgrade to 4000 mAh, up from 3000 mAh on the standard Galaxy S8 and 3500 mAh on the Galaxy S8+.

Underneath the hood, you’ll find the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage with microSD card slot. Maybe you can hunt down an unlocked version if Samsung ever makes one.