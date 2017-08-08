Samsung Electronics to Use Next-gen Substrate in Galaxy S9

It means the next year’s Galaxy S flagship will launch with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to the Galaxy S8. It’s the first time Samsung is using SLP on its products. Samsung Electronics has made a decision to use SLP as the main board that connects major Smartphone parts such as AP (Application Processor), NAND flash memory, and DRAM. Corresponding manufacturers are now bringing in equipment that are needed for production. An official from a PCB producer said, “We are preparing for SLP mass production, targeting Samsung’s upcoming smartphones”.

Dongbu Securities analyst Kwon Sung-ryool told ETNews that SLP uses a new semiconductor package technology called Modified Semi-Additive Process (MSAP). For example, manufacturers may choose to increase the battery capacities of their devices by reducing the space taken up by the substrate.

However, while the Infinity Display looks undeniably breathtaking, the reduction of these bezels does complicate matters for Samsung as now it can not take advantage of more space to add in a large battery, which is why the handset features a 3,000mAh cell. The SLP is considered a component that meets the two requirements. Report has it that this year’s iPhone 8 will have SLPs. In other words, companies which don’t have the semiconductor packing technology can die out in the future.

Another Korean report on the matter added today that “The substrate-like PCB is an advanced version of the current HDI circuit board”. When mass production and supply begin in earnest, the companies will show a clear switch of fortunes.

It is heard that Samsung Electronics is planning to use SLP starting from Galaxy S9 that has its won AP called “Exynos”. Since there is a gap in technology, the company will still use the HDI in models that use Qualcomm’s AP. Sources told the publication that the Samsung would expand the application of SLP “once the initial introduction phase of SLP passes by”.

Samsung Electronics is the world’s largest smartphone producer that sells 400 million units a year. The use of Y-OCTA has led to a decline in demand for Touch Screen Panels. Due to Samsung electronics’ impact, touch-screen manufacturers are also hanging onto a single thread as integrated touch OLED display was applied to previous model of Galaxy S9.