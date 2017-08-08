Samsung’s S8 Active Gets Confirmed

It is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance. Priced at $850 (approximately Rs 54,200), the Galaxy S8 Active is priced about $100 more than the Galaxy S8 in the US.

Pre-orders for the Galaxy S8 Active in grey and gold color schemes open tomorrow exclusively through AT&T. The company’s “Active” line of handsets uses “military-grade materials for the utmost durability”, protecting it from “shock, abrasion, tilting, or twisting”.

There’s a rugged texture on the back, in place of the standard S8’s smooth glass backplate, and the 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Display has been made shatter-resistant. The phone is created to withstand extreme conditions like 5 feet underwater for 30 minutes or to survive a drop of upto 5 feet on a flat surface.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active runs Android 7.0 and is powered by a 4000mAh non removable battery.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active on AT&T Next can be purchased for a monthly fee of $28.34 for 30 months when you have eligible service.

As such, its design differs somewhat from the sleek and smooth form factor of the standard S8, doing away with the curved-edge Infinity Display, in favour of a more durable screen with a decent bezel. S8 Active’s rear panel includes a textured layer which offers a good grip to the user’s hand. Pre-orders start Monday and the phone comes out on August 11. The Galaxy S8 Active, however, looks nothing like the Galaxy S8 which means that you’ll have to let go of its gorgeous curves if you’re looking for a more long lasting phone like the Active. The certification just reiterates that the Galaxy S8 Active is happening and, given these things usually happen closer towards the release date (along with Bluetooth, FCC approval and so on), suggests the phone will land soon.

One carryover from the Galaxy S8 that people might not be so excited for is the dedicated Bixby button, which is over on the left side under the volume rocker. The phone was also confirmed by Samsung website and before this week’s launch, a demo video, actual photos, and the manual were leaked.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Active has now received its Wi-Fi certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA).