Savannah Gold murder: Family thanks community for outpouring of support

Jacksonville deputies said Sunday (6 August) that 28-year-old Lee Rodarte confessed to killing Savannah Gold during a struggle in his auto on Wednesday (2 August). “He returned to his vehicle and after a few minutes, he drove away, and Savannah never exited the auto”, Gallaher said. According to JSO, Rodarte admitted killing Gold and disposing of her body in the pond at the end of Club Duclay Road. It is believed the two had a casual romantic relationship.

Savannah was reported missing last week after she failed to report to work at the Bonefish Grill, where Rodarte works as a manager.

Police said Gold, who also worked at the restaurant and police described as Rodarte’s casual girlfriend, walked over to his vehicle, talked for a few minutes, then got in the auto.

First Coast News reports that Rodarte’s sister is in jail on a murder charge from 2016.

The company that owns Bonefish Grill, Bloomin’ Brands, has offered its condolences since the discovery of Gold’s body over the weekend.

Gold’s father visited the Westside lake, which remained an active crime scene Sunday morning, and left candles and a stuffed bear as a small memorial.

“She brought joy to everyone’s life and so they wanted to give back”, Savannah’s uncle, Frank Pastine, said. “We text each other all day and every day.and this was not from my daughter. And we are not going to hide from this”, Gold’s father said. He was also accused of tampering with evidence. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday.

The restaurant closed its doors Sunday, allowing employees to mourn the loss. There was no word regarding when the location will reopen.

Since then, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Gold family with funeral expenses.