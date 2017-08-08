SC constitutes 3-judge bench to hear petitions in Ayodhya dispute

Uttar Pradesh’s Shia Waqf Board filed an affidavit towards the Supreme Court stating that a mosque could be constructed at Ayodhya district in Uttar Pradesh at a fair distance from the birthplace of Lord Ram “Ram Janmabhoomi”.

The top court had earlier said that if required, a principal mediator can be chosen by the court for settling the Ayodhya issue. The Shia Waqf Board requested the Supreme Court that a special panel should be formed to look into the case. Reportedly, the board had earlier chose to become a party in ongoing litigations in relation to the Ramjanmabhoomi – Babri Masjid dispute.

The Shia Board’s 30-page affidavit assumes significance as it has been filed within few days of the Supreme Court agreeing to fast track the hearing on a batch of appeals challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the case.

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri dispute is very old issue between Hindus and Muslims.

“It is always known by its creator i.e Wakif or Waqif being Shia or Sunni”, the affidavit said. The Board said that because of the exclusive right over the Masjid, the Board alone has the right to negotiate an amicable settlement of the dispute.

The three-judge bench of the high court, by a 2:1 majority, had said the land be partitioned equally among three parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The bench, whose other members are justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, would adjudicate the dispute over ownership of Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land. But the Board said in the affidavit that the title of the disputed land was wrongly transferred by the British government to Sunni Waqf Board in 1946.

Filing its affidavit in the court, the Shia Board has clarified about its viewpoint over the ongoing Ayodhya matter saying that the board favours a peaceful solution and does not want any dispute in this case. Against the High Court’s decision, all the parties have filed appeals in the Supreme Court which are pending for the last six years.