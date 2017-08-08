Scare for Dibaba in 1500m, Semenya seamless

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon won gold medal in the women’s 1500 metre at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, winning a thrilling race ahead of America’s Jennifer Simpson and South Africa’s Caster Semenya.

American Aries Merritt, who won the 2012 Olympic gold in London and was looking for another win there five years later, faded to fifth in 13.31 seconds. I gave it everything I had but ran out of energy in the last 50m as they came past.

She said: “I’ve had quite a lot of them so far”.

“It’s fourth, what can I say, I’m just gutted”, she said. I’m inexperienced in the 5k so I don’t know if I’ll get a medal. “To come out with a medal, I think it was down to keeping my wits about me”.

“I knew I had to take the race out and then ease off and not use up too much energy”. I couldn’t react, but I wouldn’t have been able to because I was so exhausted. “We know she always competes and runs her heart out and he’s got an wonderful future in the sport”.

It left her in tears after she was expected to challenge for a medal on another sobering night for British hopes.

“Of course I am (going to beat myself up about the result)”. I was really happy how I ran the race.

Semenya, the women’s 800m Olympic champion, was touted as one of the favourites going into 1,500m final. I’m very grateful to be in the position I am. “It’s not over yet”. “I don’t want people not to care and, in a amusing way, I perhaps would have been slightly concerned if it had been a case of business as usual with all this”.

Nathan Fox also failed to reach the men’s triple jump final with a best leap of 16.49m, well below the 17m qualifying mark, while Jack Green did not progress past the 800m semi-final.

Also to look out for in the final is the United States champion Jenny Simpson, who came through strongly on the home straight to take third spot in Hassan’s semi.