Send your well wishes to the Voyager for its 40th anniversary

If you have ever received an inspiring message inside of your 40th birthday card, now is the time to share it with NASA.

When NASA’s Voyager program launched two robotic probes in 1977 called Voyager 1 and Voyager 2, they had one mission: explore the outer Solar System.

The agency will hold a public vote along with feedback from the Voyager mission team and select one message to shoot off into space on September 5 – the 40th anniversary of Voyager 1’s launch. But before that happens, NASA wants ideas for what message to send, and it is turning to social media to collect your suggestions. The Voyager vessels were the first space crafts ever to identify their own problems and take corrective action, and the Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to ever fly by Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

The few rules that NASA has outlined include a 60-character limit, the inclusion of the #MessageToVoyager tag, and submissions must be in by 11:59pm on August 15, 2017. Messages must be 60 characters or less and contain only letters, numbers, spaces and punctuation (sorry – no emojis!).

Submissions must be posted by 11:59 p.m. This allows time for the people at NASA to pick their favorites, which will then be put to a public vote to choose the victor. After all, each Voyager spacecraft is carrying a record of terrestrial sounds which describe just a fraction of the aural layers that define Earth. It won’t reach the vicinity of Voyager 1 until the next day. The space agency will beam the message into space on September 5, and it is expected to arrive at the spacecraft on September 6.

The Voyager mission is no stranger to facilitating the spread of human culture to the rest of the outer space.