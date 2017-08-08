Shahbaz to remain in Punjab, Abbasi to serve as PM till 2018

Responding to a question about the LNG scandal, he said Pakistan was importing LNG from Qatar on the lowest rates.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the “just” struggle of Kashmiri people for their right of self-determination.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said any talks with India or Afghanistan will be held on the basis of parity.

The premier said that Pakistan’s terms with Russian Federation have bettered and reasonable ties with India are in favour of Pakistan.

He said Nawaz Sharif has directed him not to come to Punjab House on Wednesday, however, added that he would go there.

He said that ousted Nawaz does not hold the office now but his policies are going on as they were.

Abbasi also cleared the air about providing security to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif by saying that it has always been duty of the government to provide security to political leaders.

He further said that Article 62 (1F) could be amended if all the parliamentary parties agree for the cause.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi lauded on Tuesday the role of armed forces in counter-terrorism operations, including Radd-ul-Fasaad and Khyber-IV, during a meeting with army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. But Monday’s announcement put rest to speculations Abbasi will serve for 45 days.