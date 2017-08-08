Sharad Pawar’s NCP to Back Congress in Gujarat Rajya Sabha Election

Sensing that the BJP could poach some of the MLAs, Patel and Ashok Gehlot, the Congress general secretary looking after Gujarat, have sent the legislators to a resort in Karnataka, thereby creating an impression that the Congress high command was now personally involved in ensuring the victory of the political secretary.

Contesting against him is BJP president Amit Shah who is contesting for a Rajya Sabha seat for the first time, Union minister and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Smriti Irani and former Congress MLA Balwantsinh Rajput, who had joined the saffron party a week ago.

“The people are quite upset with the MLAs who left them hapless, while enjoying themselves in a resort in Bengaluru”, said Vaghela.

The elections seem to be a prestige battle for Congress and will also decide the political future of Patel, who also serves as a political adviser to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. On the other hand, the importance the contest has acquired has become evident from the fact that many in the New Delhi’s political circles are perceiving this as an “Amit Shah Vs Ahmed Patel” fight, as they claim both have been locked in not-sosecret political and personal fights for quite some time.

In the Rajya Sabha election, Balwantsinh Rajput- the former Congress MLA who switched sides with the BJP, will be pitted against Ahmed Patel.

Voting will begin at 9am in the state assemblies.

Verma further said that the Congress can not blame the BJP for division in its own rank.

The Congress is also expecting to get the support of two MLAs of NCP and one MLA of JD (U).

On July 29, Congress transported its 44 MLAs to Bengaluru due to alleged “horse trading” in Gujarat state. Since his exit, six MLAs have quit the party amid reports that many more leaders were planning to follow suit. All the MLAs are with me despite the BJP trying to break the MLAs. From 57, the party has gone down to 51 legislators after the six of them resigned following senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela’s exit after he rebelled against the leadership.

Interestingly, while NCP chief Sharad Pawar had recently promised support to Patel, senior NCP leader Praful Patel was ambivalent on whether the two party MLAs will actually vote for the Congress leader.

The Party is going whole hog to recapture power in the statewith Party State President B S Yeddyurappa working towards the partyclaiming atleast 150 of the 224 seats. Apart from steering seven-hour long back-to-back meetings with party leaders, Shah personally monitored mock rounds of ballot voting exercises scripted for 121 BJP MLAs.