Sharp Aquos S2 full specs revealed ahead of launch

The Aquos S2 will ship with a new UI called Smile UX which has a smart assistant built into it.

At the presentation in Beijing, Sharp introduced new Aquos flagship S2.

The smartphone features a 5.5-inch 4K display with nearly zero bezels on top and sides.

Then there is a high-end variant, which is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with Adreno 512 GPU. Both the variants/models will be up for Pre-orders/ Registration starting today via the e-commerce website, JD.com and the same will be going on sale China starting August 14 (Monday) exclusively via JD.com in Black, White, Blue and Green colour options. In addition, the phone has an all metal and glass design. The Aquos S2 screen is made by technology IGZO and occupies 87.5% of the area of the front panel. The vertical rear-side dual camera lenses are still positioned exactly the top left corner on the rear panel and one front-facing camera is fixed on the top middle portion of the front panel. Home button aside, the phone bears a strong resemblance to the Essential Phone, which was really the first to promote this style – even if it isn’t actually on the market yet. The display offers a 550 nits brightness and an impressive 135% of RGB colour coverage. The larger screen to body ratio is the reason behind the phone having an unusual screen to body ratio. The phone’s physical keys are placed on the right and this device also sports a dual camera setup on the back, and below those two cameras, you’ll notice an LED flash.

Aquos S2 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Nougat shell Android 7.0.

Moving forward, the phone comes loaded with dual rear cameras, which comes with a combination f 12-megapixel sensor with aperture f/1.75, 1.4-micron pixel size and 8-megapixel f/2.0 aperture, 1.4-micron pixel size.

Compared to previous Sharp smartphones, the S2 has ditched the old bone conduction actuator in favor of a conventional earpiece that’s hidden underneath the screen, next to the front camera, with its audio channeled to a thin pipe placed along the top edge of the screen for clearer sound. The front camera is an 8MP sensor. It is backed by a 3.020mAh non-removable battery that supports 5V/2A fast charging using the USB Type-C port. The handset is just 7.9mm thick and it weighs just 140 gram.