Sign language orangutan dead at 39

Chantek, a male orangutan who was one of the first apes who could communicate using American Sign Language, died on Monday (7 August) in Atlanta, Georgia. The cause of death isn’t known, but the zoo says veterinarians had been treating him for progressive heart disease.

Chantek was born in Atlanta in the southern U.S. state of Georgia but raised as a human child by an anthropologist in Tennessee who taught him American Sign Language (ASL).

The Atlanta Zoo began treatment in 2016 to decrease the symptoms of Chantek’s heart disease.

Chantek was born on December 17, 1977 and arrived to Atlanta’s zoo 20 years later. Orangutans are considered geriatric after the age of about 35. “He had such a unique and engaging personality and special ways of relating to and communicating with those who knew him best”. “It has been our privilege to have had him with us for 20 years”. A necropsy will determine the exact cause of death. The animal was 39 years old.

A 2014 documentary titled “The Ape Who Went to College” focused on Chantek and how he used sign language to ask for food. For nine years, he lived at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, together with anthropologist Lyn Miles.

Chantek was the first awake orangutan to undergo a voluntary echocardiogram to examine his heart’s electrical rhythms, Reuters reports.

However, Chantek was quite shy in the presence of unknown people, and he used this language only among people he was familiar with. In addition to forming bonds with his human caregivers, he formed close relationships with Zoo Atlanta’s other orangutans, Madu, 34, Demadi, 10, Remy, 6 and Keju, 2.

Bornean and Sumatran orangutans are listed as endangered species in the wild.