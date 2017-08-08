Simran trailer: Is Kangana Ranaut suffering from split personality disorder?

Director Hansal Mehta and Kangana take us through the various phases of Simran’s story, from scoring a luxury house under “minority housing” to flirting with firangi men with cheesy one-liners.

In the poster, you can see Kangana is wearing a red off shoulder dress along with a glass of champagne and she was wearing a gleeful smile on her face. “There is a similarity between her and my personal life”.

While giving a little insight on her character in the film, she said: “Though my character, Praful Patel, is a girl who works in a housekeeping department, she has big dreams and ambitions”. And now the makers of the film have just released another poster of the film ahead of the official trailer launch.

The trailer is light hearted and reminds us of Kangana Ranaut’s Queen avatar. Mixing slice of life with crime, this genre is Hansal’s battleground and hope he nails it as he has always done.

The trailer shows Kangana in a role of a Gujarati divorcee, Praful, who lives with her parents in the suburbs of USA.

Kangana was last seen in Rangoon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the movie tanked at the box office.

The film is set to release on September 15. “She has aspirations, but also has an indefatigable spirit.” added the filmmaker. She will play the titular role in the film based on the Rani of Jhansi, one of the leaders of the first Indian war of independence in 1857.

Earlier, the movie was under a negative light when writer Apurva Asrani Controversial complaint about Kangana Ranaut’s name come ahead in the writing credit.