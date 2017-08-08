Sinead O’Connor Says She’s Suicidal, Living in New Jersey Motel

“Later in the video, O’Connor lamented her fight against mental illness, “.and every day I’ve spent for two f**king years that my entire life was revolving around just not dying, and that’s not living.

“I’m all by myself, and there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist, the sweetest man on Earth, who says I’m his hero”, she says.

Singer-songwriter Sinead O’Connor has fans concerned about her mental health after posting a 12-minute video claiming she was suicidal and living out of a New Jersey motel.

O’Connor has been very vocal about her mental health issues in the past.

“And the people who are supposed to be loving you and taking care of you are treating you like s–“, she added.

Earlier in the 12-minute video, O’Connor says that due to her mental illness, no one validates her feelings and treats her unfairly. “Equally what is worse is that the stigma doesn’t give a s*** who you are”.

Uploading the video with the caption #OneOfMillions, O’Connor attempted to speak to her audience to let them know that she was not alone in her suffering.

“I want people to see what it’s like, mental illness is a bit like drugs, it doesn’t give a s– who you are”, she said.

O’Connor, a singer well-known for her version of the song “Nothing Compares 2 U” and for tearing up a picture of the Pope John Paul II while on “Saturday Night Live”, said she was in the “arse end of New Jersey” and suffers from three mental illnesses.

“I’m all by myself”. “If it was me, I’d be gone, straight away back to my mom”.

“I’m really sad and I shouldn’t be here and I know I’m just one of millions and that’s the only thing that keeps me going”, she said.

Another wrote: “To Sinead’s kids get over and help your mother, she is crying out for you all, forget what has happened and forgive, keep forgiving her until you get over there and give her a hug”. Irish police later said she had been found safe. We are doing our best like everybody else.

“And I’m not going to die, I’m not going to die, but still”, she said, breaking down.

Married four times, the singer griped about the custody battles she has had with her exes.

In May 2016, O’Connor caused a brief scare when she was reported as missing in the Chicago suburbs.

She told Oprah Winfrey in 2007 that before her diagnosis she had struggled with thoughts of suicide and overwhelming fear.