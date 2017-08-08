Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Brahman Capital Corp sold 14.50M shares as Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI)’s stock declined 0.61%. “(NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was first published by Stock Observer and is owned by of Stock Observer.

Earnings per share (EPS) is the portion of a company’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. BLUMENSTEIN SARAH had sold 3,063 shares worth $154,528 on Thursday, February 23. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vetr upgraded Sirius XM Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.79 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Profund Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) stake by 8.66% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company's stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns $958.13 million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc., which represents roughly 3.68% of the company's market cap and approximately 16.49% of the institutional ownership. About 5.70M shares traded. The analysts estimated sales for the higher end at 1380 million and lower end at 1354.73 million while the year ago reported sale was 1338.21 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of 25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. However the company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the same quarter during past year.

The High Revenue estimate is predicted as 1.38 Million, while the Low Revenue Estimate prediction stands at 1.35 Million.

06/14/2017 – Sirius XM Holdings Inc. had its ” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Sirius XM Holdings’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings will post $0.18 EPS for the current year. The company also recently declared a dividend for shareholders to be paid on Thursday the 31st of August 2017. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.01% or 839,305 shares. The ex-dividend date will be Monday the 8th of May 2017.

Let's have a look at some of the important valuation ratios of the Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Brahman Capital Corp decreased Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (SIRI) stake by 20.77% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on the stock.in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Following U.S. election volatility some analysts have updated their recommended target prices on shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

11/22/2016 – BTIG Research began new coverage on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. giving the company a ” rating. (NASDAQ:SIRI). At the time of writing, the First Call consensus price target for the company is $5.56.

Sirius XM Radio Inc broadcasts its music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels in the United States on a subscription fee basis through its two satellite radio systems. Subscribers can also receive music and other channels, and features, such as SiriusXM On Demand and MySXM, over its Internet radio service, including through applications for mobile devices, home devices and other consumer electronic equipment. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by some 89,096,625 shares, 202 decreased positions by 139,292,643 and 128 held positions by 816,713,738.