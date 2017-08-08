Soggy dogs ride the waves at the annual Dog Surfing Championships

As proved by these excellent surfing dogs.

Dozens of dogs showed off their balance and composure by catching waves at a surfing competition in California.

The second canine world surfing championships, which was held at Pacifica in California last weekend, saw participation from dogs of all sizes and shapes. There was also a costume contest, wellness fair, and pet adoptions, not to mention tons of vendors, set up along the beach.

Obviously, there are awards for first, second and third place winners and surfing divisions of small, medium and large dogs, but other prizes are awarded for tandem dog surfing, ball fetching and doggie beach fashion.

“It’s subjective”, judge Sam Stahl told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Her board is custom built for a dog – it’s short and has a bright orange blaze down the bottom with her name on it.

A multitude of mutts with owners in tow took to the waves for the event to find the top surfing hound.

“There’s a lot going on in the world and a lot of things that have people kind of riled up and I think it’s important for some people to have something like this to look at and smile at”, he said.

