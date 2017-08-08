‘Spelunky’ and ‘Downwell’ creators have 50 games coming this fall

Today, developer Mossmouth – who you recognize from indie darling Spelunky – announced UFO 50, a new game that features a collection of 50 single and multiplayer games from the creators of Spelunky, Downwell, Time Barons, Skorpulac, and Madhouse. The total of 50 games could require 50 hours at the least to finish, they explain; they will all be presented as the work of an ahead-of-its-time fiction company from the 80s, though of course that’s just part of the fun.

News on the matter came from a trailer and a new website going live.

UFO 50, as indicated by its name, will be a collection of 50 games all released together.

The UFO 50 team goes on to say that the games they will launch as part of this project will all be completed titles, not mini games or anything similar.

Each game is its own full-fledged title, slightly shorter than the 8-bit titles we’re familiar with from the 80’s but long enough to commend a director for each installment.

The meta-narrative of the collection is that these games were all created by an obscure 1980s video game publisher that made a lot of great games that never got the attention they deserved. All of the games will be connected “by a unique” 32-color palette.

Around a third of the games in UFO 50 will feature multiplayer or cooperative modes, with the rest being single-player experiences.

It’s radically different to what you might have expected after all this time, but if Spelunky was any indication it’s that Yu really understands what makes games and their formulas captivating. Pricing hasn’t been set, but the developers say they “want it to be an easy purchase”.