Spike Lee Announces Date, Time for Colin Kaepernick Rally at NFL Headquarters

That, and the apparent disdain NFL owners have for Kaepernick and his protest against racial discrimination, social injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

“While a bunch of people are talking about this man, Kaep let me tell you something brother”. Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said last week his team is still determining whether or not to sign Kaepernick.

Over the weekend, the Miami Dolphins spent $10 million to lure Jay Cutler out of retirement to fill in for the injured Ryan Tannehill.

The Seahawks had a meeting with Kaepernick earlier in the offseason, kicking the tires on bringing him in to be Russell Wilson’s backup.

Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot was part of a panel of National Football League writers asked to explain how their city would react to the signing of Colin Kaepernick. The Ravens haven’t given an updated timetable for Flacco, but John Harbaugh recently said Flacco is getting better “every day”.

Kaepernick allegedly doesn’t want to make “backup money” and specifically instructed his representative team not to sign one contract offered at the league’s minimum rate of $900,000 per year for a seventh-year player.

Kaepernick was not in high demand during free agency, when he was rarely, if at all, linked to any teams with needs at quarterback. I knew we were bringing him in as we always do (with available players of interest). Pete [Carroll] and I talked about it for a long time. That’s what our team does. “Your name is in my Bible that God gives you the vision.I applaud you for the things that you stood up for”.

The one lingering situation for Kaepernick is with the Baltimore Ravens, but it feels as if that ship has sailed. “And he trying to come to Baltimore, the city that seems to need that s- for real”. Now, if he’s a guy out there competing to be a starter, I think that’s a different situation. “We had our conversations, it was resolved rather quickly, and again we couldn’t wait to get back here to the facility to work”.